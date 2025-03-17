Marc Casado Injury: Out for the rest of the season

Casado will miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn ACL against Atletico on Sunday, Marca reports.

Casado had a tough challenge with Griezmann and stayed on the pitch until the 67th minute before being forced off. The injury was revealed to be a torn ACL, and he will miss the rest of the season and possibly the start of the 2025-26 campaign depending on his recovery. His absence will not impact the starting squad as he has mainly been a bench option this season.