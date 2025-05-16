Marc Cucurella News: Records game's only goal
Cucurella scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 1-0 win versus Manchester United.
Cucurella headed in a Reece James long pass for Chelsea's only goal, which could be a deciding factor in the Blues getting Champions League action next season. Each of Cucurella's last two goals has seen him be a lone goalscorer, gifting the Blues three points in the process. Cucurella updated his career high in goals to five, surpassing his previous best (four).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now