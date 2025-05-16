Marc Cucurella News: Records game's only goal

Cucurella scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Friday's 1-0 win versus Manchester United.

Cucurella headed in a Reece James long pass for Chelsea's only goal, which could be a deciding factor in the Blues getting Champions League action next season. Each of Cucurella's last two goals has seen him be a lone goalscorer, gifting the Blues three points in the process. Cucurella updated his career high in goals to five, surpassing his previous best (four).