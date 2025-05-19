Marc Guehi Injury: Could return for season finale

Guehi (concussion) is out for Tuesday's match against Wolves and is questionable to return for their season finale against Liverpool, accoridng to manager Olivier Glasner. Marc will definitely miss [Tuesday's] game. Let's see, maybe for Liverpool."

Guehi will not recover from his injury in time for Tuesday, but could return for the club's season finale after not yet being ruled out. This is solid news for the club, as he is a crucial player and regular starter. That said, he will hope to recover quickly and make the team sheet for their season finale to take the field a final time after winning the FA Cup.