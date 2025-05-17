Marc Guehi Injury: Off after blow to head

Guehi was forced off in the 61st minute of Saturday's match against Manchester City due to an apparent concussion.

Guehi was the unfortunate recipient of some friendly fire Saturday, as he would be struck in the head by a shot fired by a teammate, leading to his eventual exit from the contest. This will be something to monitor for the final two outings this season, as he is a regular starter. He was replaced by Jefferson Lerma, a possible replacement alongside Nathaniel Clyne.