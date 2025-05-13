Fantasy Soccer
Marc Guehi News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Published on May 13, 2025

Guehi recorded five tackles (three won), five clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Guehi had a strong performance Sunday as he and his fellow defenders held Spurs to just one shot on target. He won three tackles, intercepted three passes, made five clearances, blocked one shot and won six duels on the defensive end. He also created one chance as he played the full 90 minutes in his fifth consecutive match.

