Marc Guiu Injury: Out one or two more weeks

Guiu (hamstring) is out for Saturday's match against Everton but is hopeful to return in one or two weeks, according to manager Enzo Maresca. "Marc is doing well, and he is getting close [to a return to action]. Maybe another one or two weeks and then we hope he will be back to help us with the final part of the season."

Guiu is still battling his hamstring injuries and will fall back to the sidelines for another match Saturday, still having yet to play since Feb 3, due to the injury. The good news is he does have a return in place, as he is expected to be healthy within one to two weeks. He hopes this can come to fruition and he can end his season on the field rather than injured.