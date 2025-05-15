Marc Guiu Injury: Still coming back from injury

Guiu (hamstring) was close to returning last week but remains sidelined after resuming training with the squad recently, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in the press conference. "Unfortunately, Marc is still coming back from injury. He has started to train with us recently but is not ready to start. So we are working on different options for Friday night in the absence of Nico."

Guiu is still coming back from his hamstring injury and will not make his return against Manchester United on Friday. His timeline for return remains unclear although he has been close to making his return recently and trained with the team recently. His next chance to feature in the Premier League will come in the final game of the season against Forest on May 25.