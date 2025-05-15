Marc Guiu Injury: Still injured

Guiu (hamstring) was close to returning last week but remains sidelined, coach Enzo Maresca confirmed in the press conference, according to Football London. "Marc is still injured."

Guiu is still dealing with his hamstring injury and will not make his return against Manchester United on Friday. His timeline for return remains unclear although he has been close to making his return recently. His next chance to feature in the Premier League will come in the final game of the season against Forest on May 25.