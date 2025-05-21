Marc Guiu Injury: Training partially with team

Guiu (hamstring) is training partially with the squad but isn't yet at 100 percent of full fitness, coach Enzo Maresca said in the press conference. "No, I don't know. At the moment Marc and Christo have started to take part in our training sessions, but they are both still not 100 per cent."

Guiu is progressing well in his recovery from a hamstring injury since he resumed parts of team training, even though he is still not at 100 percent. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine if he can make the squad for the final game of the season against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. The final of the Conference League is coming next Wednesday, and his return would bring a positive boost and an option in the frontline for the Blues.