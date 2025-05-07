Marc Guiu Injury: Very close to return

Guiu (hamstring) is very close to returning to the match squad and could be involved in Thursday's clash against Djurgarden in the Conference League, coach Enzo Maresca said in the press conference, according to Football London. "Marc could be involved in the squad, we are not sure yet but he is very close."

Guiu could make his return from his long-term hamstring injury in Thursday's clash in the Conference League since he is very close to making the match squad. He likely will not be rushed back into the starting XI if available but could see some minutes off the bench if deemed fit enough.