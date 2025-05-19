Marc-Oliver Kempf News: Busy against Verona
Kempf had seven clearances, four blocks and one interception in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.
Kempf had one of his best displays of the season even though his team allowed one goal. He has helped keep four clean sheets in the last six matches, tallying three tackles (two won), four interceptions and nine blocks. He has registered three or more clearances in the last seven matches, accumulating 42.
