Marc-Oliver Kempf headshot

Marc-Oliver Kempf News: Busy against Verona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Kempf had seven clearances, four blocks and one interception in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Verona.

Kempf had one of his best displays of the season even though his team allowed one goal. He has helped keep four clean sheets in the last six matches, tallying three tackles (two won), four interceptions and nine blocks. He has registered three or more clearances in the last seven matches, accumulating 42.

Marc-Oliver Kempf
Como
More Stats & News
