Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Delivers assist in victory

Ruiz assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Tigres.

Ruiz lifted a ball across the middle of the field to Alexis Vega, who converted the play into the home team's third goal in the 82nd minute against the UANL side. The central man is in excellent form, with his assists and multiple scoring chances created in three consecutive matches adding some offensive value to his already solid contribution of passing and ball recovery stats.