Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcel Alejandro Ruiz headshot

Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Delivers assist in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Ruiz assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Tigres.

Ruiz lifted a ball across the middle of the field to Alexis Vega, who converted the play into the home team's third goal in the 82nd minute against the UANL side. The central man is in excellent form, with his assists and multiple scoring chances created in three consecutive matches adding some offensive value to his already solid contribution of passing and ball recovery stats.

Marcel Alejandro Ruiz
Toluca
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now