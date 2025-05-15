Fantasy Soccer
Marcel Alejandro Ruiz headshot

Marcel Alejandro Ruiz News: Provides assist in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Ruiz assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and three chances created in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Tigres.

Ruiz made his presence felt with some brilliant passes towards the opposition box, and it was one of those services from the right side that created the opportunity for Paulinho's goal in first-half stoppage time against the felines. The midfielder added to his seven assists in the current campaign, which represent the second-highest figure on the squad and fourth among all players in the league. He's a great all-around asset given his regular contribution of passes and tackles and his recent playmaking upside.

Marcel Alejandro Ruiz
Toluca
