Marcel Halstenberg News: Will retire in summer

Halstenberg will retire from professional football at the end of the season, his former club announced.

Halstenberg will retire in the summer after his season with his boyhood club Hannover 96 and after spending most of his career in Leipzig between 2015 and 2023 where he played 240 games scoring 16 goals and providing 27 assists. This season he featured 26 times in the second division scoring three goals and providing two assists.