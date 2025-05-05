Marcel Hartel News: Converts penalty in loss

Hartel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Seattle Sounders FC.

Hartel converted a first half penalty Saturday to give St. Louis the early edge over Seattle, though the goal would not hold-up as Seattle would go on to score four unanswered goals thereafter. Over his 11 appearances (11 starts) this season, the attacker has created at least one chance in each appearance while playing the full 90 minutes in nine of 11 matches. After producing five assists over nine appearances (nine starts) in 2024, Hartel has yet to setup a goal in 2025.