Marcel Hartel headshot

Marcel Hartel News: Eight crosses in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Hartel registered two shots (two on goal), eight crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Sporting Kansas City.

Hartel created five chances as he attempted eight crosses and took five corners. He also attempted two shots and got both on target, but he was unable to pick up a goal involvement. This was his third time attempting eight or more crosses in a game this season and with 57 set pieces he has had the most for his team.

