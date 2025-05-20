Fantasy Soccer
Marcel Hartel News: Sends in five crosses at Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Hartel generated three shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Minnesota United.

Hartel had a good offensive outing and led St Louis in both shots and crosses, but it wasn't enough to avoid the road loss. The midfielder also took their five corner kicks in the match. He started in all of their 14 games so far.

Marcel Hartel
St. Louis City SC
