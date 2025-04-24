Marcel Sabitzer Injury: Eyeing return against Wolfsburg

Sabitzer (knee) is out for Saturday's match against Hoffenheim but is eyeing a return in their next match against Wolfsburg on May 3, according to manager Niko Kovac. "Marcel is making progress. I'm confident that he'll be available again after the Hoffenheim game."

Sabitzer was hopeful to play this week, but will have to wait another outing, as he is not yet fit enough to compete. However, he is still eyeing a return soon, hoping to be an option when facing Wolfsburg in their next contest. This is good news, as the Austrians' return will boost the squad in a major way for the last few games of the season.