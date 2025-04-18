Marcel Sabitzer Injury: Hopeful to face Hoffenheim

Sabitzer (knee) is progressing and is looking to rejoin the team by the match against Hoffenheim on April 26, according to manager Niko Kovac. "He's making progress. He's currently working with the ball again, and that should be intensified next week. The plan is for him to rejoin the team after Hoffenheim."

