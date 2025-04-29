Marcel Sabitzer Injury: Joins parts of team training
Sabitzer (knee) was included in parts of team training Tuesday, according to his club.
Sabitzer is eyeing a return this week and looks to be on track for that goal, as he was able to join in parts of team training Tuesday. He will now need to join the group fully, and his fitness will likely no longer be a concern. With a few days to go, his availability for Saturday's match against Wolfsburg appears to be high.
