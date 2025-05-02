Fantasy Soccer
Marcel Sabitzer headshot

Marcel Sabitzer Injury: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2025

Sabitzer (knee) is an option for Saturday's clash with Wolfsburg, according to manager Niko Kovac.

Sabitzer missed out against Hoffenheim with a minor knee issue, but is on track to return against Wolfsburg as expected. This was always the timeline for Sabitzer and it seems his recovery has gone exactly as planned. The midfielder will likely only be given minutes off the bench in his first match back.

Marcel Sabitzer
Borussia Dortmund
