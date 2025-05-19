Marcel Sabitzer News: Scores in season finale

Sabitzer scored a goal off four shots (three on target), created one chance and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-0 win over Holstein Kiel.

Sabitzer had a very disappointing campaign for multiple reasons but saved his best for the season finale as he was one of the best players on the pitch and crowned his performance with the goal that doubled his side's lead in the 47th minute. This was the first league goal of the year for the midfielder, who will definitely hope for better luck next year.