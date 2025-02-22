Marcelo Morales Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Morales (knee) is out for Saturday's season opener against Cincinnati, according to the MLS injury report.
Morales is sidelined with a knee injury and will miss the first game of the MLS season after also sitting out the final preseason matches. There is no timeline for his return but he is expected to serve as a bench option as left-back when available. His absence is unlikely to affect much the starting lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now