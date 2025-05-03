Marcelo Weigandt News: Nets first MLS goal
Weigandt scored a goal while taking two shots (both on goal), crossing twice (one accurate) and creating a chance during Saturday's match against New York Red Bulls.
Weigandt found the back of the net in the 30th minute scoring Miami's second goal before subbing off in the 58th minute. The fullback has combined for two goal involvements, three shots, two chances created and four crosses over his last three appearances.
