Marcin Bulka News: Comes up big despite loss

Bulka made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Monaco.

Bulka did everything he could to prevent Nice from dropping points to Monaco on Saturday. In the match, the Polish keeper did concede two goals, but he also made four saves including a penalty stop in the fifth minute of the match, and all four of the saves came from inside his own box. Bulka's performance on Saturday is just the latest in a great season. He currently sits second among Ligue 1 goalies in save percentage with a mark of 74.6.