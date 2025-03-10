Marco Asensio Injury: Dealing with muscle pain

Asensio was unavailable for Saturday's match against Brentford due to muscle pain, coach Unai Emery confirmed in a press conference. "They were not feeling good yesterday. They had some muscle pain. Not really important because we still tested them, but they weren't available. We decided to avoid risk with both players. Hopefully both can recover for Wednesday."

Asensio was unavailable for Saturday's game against Brentford due to muscle pain but could recover in time for Wednesday's Champions League second leg against Brugge. His absence was precautionary to avoid any risk. Even if he misses the Brugge match, it would have little impact on the starting lineup since he has not been a regular starter since joining the club in the transfer window.