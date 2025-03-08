Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Asensio headshot

Marco Asensio Injury: Injured for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Asensio is out for Saturday's match against Brentford due to injury, according to John Townley of Birmingham Live.

Asensio looks to have possibly picked up an injury in Tuesday's UCL match, as he is not an option Tuesday. He has bagged five goals in five appearances since joining the club, so this is tough for the attacker, halting his momentum greatly. He will not turn to Wednesday and hope to be fit for their UCL contest.

Marco Asensio
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now