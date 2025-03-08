Marco Asensio Injury: Injured for Saturday

Asensio is out for Saturday's match against Brentford due to injury, according to John Townley of Birmingham Live.

Asensio looks to have possibly picked up an injury in Tuesday's UCL match, as he is not an option Tuesday. He has bagged five goals in five appearances since joining the club, so this is tough for the attacker, halting his momentum greatly. He will not turn to Wednesday and hope to be fit for their UCL contest.