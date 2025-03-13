Marco Asensio News: Brace in Champions League

Asensio scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Club Brugge.

Aston Villa's team comfortably advanced into the 2024-25 Champions League quarterfinal, primarily thanks to a substitute. Asensio did not log a start in either of Villa's two games against Club Brugge and recorded less than 90 minutes between both matchups. But among the team's six goals, Asensio scored half of them, proving to be a super sub. Villa's next UCL adversary is Paris Saint-Germain, which could be a problem for him and the English team, as they are together via loan from PSG. Should the Parisian side prevent Asensio's participation, the most immediate action he can hope for is in the Premier League.