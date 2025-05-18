Fantasy Soccer
Marco Asensio headshot

Marco Asensio News: Productive in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Asensio had four shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Friday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Asensio was not involved in either of his side's goals Friday, but he still had a productive match. He recorded a season-high 11 crosses, although none were accurate, and added two chances created, four corners and four shots on the attack. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he blocked one shot and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

