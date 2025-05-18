Marco Asensio News: Productive in Friday's win
Asensio had four shots (one on goal), 11 crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Friday's 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.
Asensio was not involved in either of his side's goals Friday, but he still had a productive match. He recorded a season-high 11 crosses, although none were accurate, and added two chances created, four corners and four shots on the attack. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he blocked one shot and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now