Marco Asensio News: Productive in Friday's win

Asensio was not involved in either of his side's goals Friday, but he still had a productive match. He recorded a season-high 11 crosses, although none were accurate, and added two chances created, four corners and four shots on the attack. He also helped his side keep a clean sheet as he blocked one shot and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.