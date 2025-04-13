Marco Bizot News: Gives up late equalizing goal

Bizot gave up three goals in Brest's 3-3 draw with St. Etienne, including a score in the 80th minute which ultimately would be the equalizing goal for St. Etienne.

Bizot only made one save, and allowing two second-half goals against a team set to be relegated isn't great for his confidence. He should have an easier time against Lens, a side which has only scored 32 goals in 29 league matches.