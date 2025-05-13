Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marco Bizot headshot

Marco Bizot News: Secures clean sheet in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

Bizot had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win against Lille.

Bizot notched his second consecutive clean sheet as he made two saves in the win. The goalkeeper had struggled prior to his suspension, allowing nine goals in four games, but has now made three saves without allowing a goal in the two games after his return from suspension. Next, he'll aim to keep this run going as he faces off against Nice, a team with 60 goals in 33 games.

Marco Bizot
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now