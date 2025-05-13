Marco Bizot News: Secures clean sheet in win

Bizot had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win against Lille.

Bizot notched his second consecutive clean sheet as he made two saves in the win. The goalkeeper had struggled prior to his suspension, allowing nine goals in four games, but has now made three saves without allowing a goal in the two games after his return from suspension. Next, he'll aim to keep this run going as he faces off against Nice, a team with 60 goals in 33 games.