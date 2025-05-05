Marco Brescianini News: Scores against Monza

Brescianini scored one goal to go with two shots (one on target) and one tackle (one won) in 10 minutes in Sunday's 4-0 win against Monza.

Brescianini only saw limited minutes but contributed to the rout by punching it in from close range on a feed by Mario Pasalic. It's his second goal of the season. He has come off the bench eight times in the last 11 matches, generally logging limited minutes. He has notched three shots (one on target), two tackles (both won) and one clearance in his last five cameos.