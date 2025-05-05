Marco Carnesecchi News: Blanks Monza

Carnesecchi had seven saves and two clerances and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 4-0 victory over Monza.

Carnesecchi had a busier day than the large result would suggest, as he was seemingly on a mission to deny a consolation goal to the opponents in the second half, and he succeeded. He has kept three clean sheets in the last four rounds, making 15 saves and conceding once. Atalanta will host Roma next Monday.