Marco Delgado News: Provides assist in draw

Delgado's first half pass setup the first LAFC goal Sunday in their 2-2 draw versus rivals LA Galaxy. The midfielder created two chances, made one clearance and was shown his second yellow card of the season across an energetic 69 minute shift. Since making the off-season switch from cross-town rivals LA Galaxy to LAFC, Delgado has scored once and assisted three goals across 14 appearances (11 starts).