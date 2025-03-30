Marco Grull News: Benefits from extra time

Grull scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Holstein Kiel.

Even though Grull logged only one minute, he benefited from extra time with his first goal since Jan. 15. Going back to Grull's last game of 2024, he has five goals across his last 11 appearances. Much of the solid rate is attributed to Grull's early form, which he will look to begin replicating in April.