Marco Palestra News: Sends in two crosses in Genoa tilt

Palestra had two crosses (one accurate), one interception, one clearance and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Genoa.

Palestra drew his first start of the season after dealing with an injury and an extended spell with the second team in Serie A and was energetic on the wing, picking up stats on both ends. He could get the call again over Raoul Bellanova and Davide Zappacosta in the season finale. He has appeared 11 times (two starts) this campaign but hadn't put up stats in his previous displays.