Marco Reus News: Excellent showing off bench

Reus scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (two accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Portland Timbers.

Though LA Galaxy lost to Portland Timbers 4-2 on Sunday, Reus was able to make the most of his appearance off the bench. In 30 minutes played, the attacking midfielder scored one goal from two shots (one on target, one off), created three chances, and made seven passes into the final third. The goal was Reus's first of the MLS campaign in five appearances, but he has only made two starts since joining the club. It remains to be seen whether he will get the starting nod against Sporting Kansas City this Sunday.