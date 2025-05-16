Fantasy Soccer
Marco Reus headshot

Marco Reus News: Registers two assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Reus assisted twice to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat against Philadelphia Union.

Reus assisted both first-half goals-setting up Mauricio Cuevas in the 31st minute and Diego Fagundez in the 37th. Reus also contributed defensively with a tackle and a clearance. Despite having created 18 chances over the last six games, these were his first assists in that stretch.

Marco Reus
Los Angeles Galaxy
