Marco Reus News: Scores brace in draw

Reus scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Football Club.

Reus slammed home a first half rebound before a showcasing his clinical shooting ability late in the second half, striking from a free kick just outside of the box, to lift LA Galaxy to a 2-2 draw versus LAFC. Four of the attacker's five goal contributions this season have come in his last two appearances where he has logged two assists and two goals. Reus has started in each of LA Galaxy's last four league fixtures, playing the full 90 minutes in three of those four appearances.