Marco Silvestri headshot

Marco Silvestri News: Allows one in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Silvestri registered five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Roma.

Silvestri allowed just a single goal while making give saves against Roma on Sunday. He's made four Serie A appearances since his move to Empoli, totaling 14 saves while allowing 10 goals. The keeper will travel to Torino for the next game on Saturday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.

Marco Silvestri
Empoli
