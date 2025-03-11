Marco Silvestri News: Allows one in defeat
Silvestri registered five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Roma.
Silvestri allowed just a single goal while making give saves against Roma on Sunday. He's made four Serie A appearances since his move to Empoli, totaling 14 saves while allowing 10 goals. The keeper will travel to Torino for the next game on Saturday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now