Marco Silvestri News: Lamb to the slaughter

Silvestri was left defenseless as Empoli were battered 5-0 by Atalanta. The Italian keeper did manage to make four saves, three diving saves, and three from inside his own box. However, conceding five goals in a match will tend to be the standout statistic for any goalkeeper. Silvestri has now conceded eight goals in two Serie A starts, so hopefully there are better days ahead for him against Juventus in the Coppa Italia on Wednesday.