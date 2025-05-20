Marcos Alonso News: Scores in win over Rayo
Alonso scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.
Alonso opened the scoring for Celta only 10 minutes into the first half with a Panenka-style penalty. However, the team would be unable to hold on to the lead. Alonso contributed in more ways than just scoring, though, as he also notched seven clearances.
