Marcos Alonso headshot

Marcos Alonso News: Scores in win over Rayo

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Alonso scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Rayo Vallecano. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

Alonso opened the scoring for Celta only 10 minutes into the first half with a Panenka-style penalty. However, the team would be unable to hold on to the lead. Alonso contributed in more ways than just scoring, though, as he also notched seven clearances.

