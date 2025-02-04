Marcus Edwards News: Loaned to Burnley
Edwards has been loaned to Burnley from Sporting, according to his new club.
Edwards was asking for a move out of Sporting and has received that, having been loaned to Burnley for the remainder of the season. However, there is no buy option, as he will return to Sporting despite wanting to leave altogether. He will hope for a successful spell back in his home country, hoping it opens up a move elsewhere.
