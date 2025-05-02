Marcus Rashford Injury: Hoping to return this season

Rashford (hamstring) is hoping to return before the end of the season, according to manager Unai Emery. "For tomorrow, he's not available, He's working on his comeback as soon as possible, but there's still weeks to be available or not with us for the rest of the season. Of course, there's four weeks and hopefully he will play with us one or two matches."

Rashford was originally reported to be out for the remainder of the campaign, but it appears he has a chance to return for the final matches. The striker has played a significant role since making the loan move to Villa scoring two goals and adding four assists since the loan to the Midlands.