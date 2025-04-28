Fantasy Soccer
Marcus Rashford headshot

Marcus Rashford Injury: Sidelined several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Rashford (hamstring) will not be available for some weeks due to injury, coach Unai Emery said in a press conference, according to the Birmingham Mail. "He is injured. He got injured this week and yesterday we did a test. It is his hamstring. We are going to test him each match to see how he is progressing. Probably some weeks that he can be not available."

Rashford suffered a hamstring injury in training last week and is expected to miss some weeks. This is a big blow for the Villains since he has been an undisputed starter in the frontline this season. Ollie Watkins will be the starting striker until he comes back fit.

