Marcus Rashford Injury: Won't return this season

Rashford will not return this season in the Premier League since he is loan-locked for the season finale against his former club Manchester United, and he is still dealing with his hamstring injury. He will aim to come back fit and available for the pre-season, although it remains unclear where he will play next.