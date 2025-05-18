Fantasy Soccer
Marcus Rashford headshot

Marcus Rashford Injury: Won't return this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2025

Rashford (hamstring) is still dealing with his injury and won't return this season since he is loan-locked for the final game of the season against Manchester United on Sunday.

Rashford will not return this season in the Premier League since he is loan-locked for the season finale against his former club Manchester United, and he is still dealing with his hamstring injury. He will aim to come back fit and available for the pre-season, although it remains unclear where he will play next.

Marcus Rashford
Aston Villa
