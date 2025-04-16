Marcus Rashford News: Assists versus PSG

Rashford assisted once to go with two shots (two on goal), nine crosses (six accurate) and five corners in Tuesday's 3-2 win against Paris Saint-Germain.

Rashford set up Ezri Konsa's goal in the 57th minute Tuesday, a goal which cut PSG's lead to just one goal over the two legs. Rashford was a massive part of Aston Villa's furious comeback as he put two shots on target, created four chances, recorded six accurate crosses and took five corners. Rashford will look to keep up that form in this final stretch of the season with Champions League qualification and the FA Cup on the line.