Marcus Tavernier News: Impactful in season closer

Tavernier had five shots (two on goal), five crosses (three accurate) and five chances created in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Leicester City.

Tavernier put in an energetic and impactful midfield performance Sunday to help the Cherries take three points from their last game of the season. He engaged in 13 duels, winning seven, placed five crosses (three accurate) and four long balls (two accurate). In attack he placed two shots on target and had another two attempts blocked. From 29 appearances (20 starts) he netted three and produced five assists (second highest in the team).