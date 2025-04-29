Marcus Thuram Injury: Available against Barcelona

Thuram (thigh) trained fully Tuesday and will be an option for Wednesday's game versus Barcelona, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Thuram will return after missing two contests and could make the XI right away given the magnitude of the game, although it'll hinge on how he feels on match day and the level of risk of suffering a relapse or more serious problem. Marko Arnautovic, Mehdi Taremi and Joaquin Correa's minutes will take a hit. He has taken multiple shots in three of the last four matches, totaling eight (two on target), amassing seven key passes and scoring and assisting once.