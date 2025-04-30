Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Marcus Thuram headshot

Marcus Thuram News: Scores quickest UCL semi-final goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2025

Thuram scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Barcelona.

Thuram broke through in the match very early Wednesday, breaking the record for quickest UCL semi-final goal after finding the net just 30 seconds in. This accounts for his fourth UCL goal of the season and his first in two UCL games. He now has five goal contributions in 12 UCL appearances.

Marcus Thuram
Inter Milan
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now