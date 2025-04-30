Marcus Thuram News: Scores quickest UCL semi-final goal
Thuram scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Wednesday's 3-3 draw versus Barcelona.
Thuram broke through in the match very early Wednesday, breaking the record for quickest UCL semi-final goal after finding the net just 30 seconds in. This accounts for his fourth UCL goal of the season and his first in two UCL games. He now has five goal contributions in 12 UCL appearances.
